Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

9 arrested in cigarette seizures

January 12, 2017

Customs officers have arrested nine people and seized 2.6 million illicit cigarettes in a two-week special operation to combat illicit cigarette activities before the Lunar New Year.

 

The seizures have an estimated market value of $7.1 million and a duty potential of about $5 million.

 

In one of the operations, 2.3 million illicit cigarettes were seized from an incoming lorry at Lok Ma Chau Control Point.

 

The arrestees include nine men and a woman, aged 24 to 63.

 

The three vehicles involved have been detained.

 

Call 2545 6182 to report suspected illicit cigarette activities.



Top
Anti-drug campaign