9 arrested in cigarette seizures

Customs officers have arrested nine people and seized 2.6 million illicit cigarettes in a two-week special operation to combat illicit cigarette activities before the Lunar New Year.

The seizures have an estimated market value of $7.1 million and a duty potential of about $5 million.

In one of the operations, 2.3 million illicit cigarettes were seized from an incoming lorry at Lok Ma Chau Control Point.

The arrestees include nine men and a woman, aged 24 to 63.

The three vehicles involved have been detained.

Call 2545 6182 to report suspected illicit cigarette activities.