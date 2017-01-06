Cyber security awards presented

Cyber sleuths: Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo commends winners of the Cyber Security Professionals Awards.

Cyber sleuths: Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo commends winners of the Cyber Security Professionals Awards.

Sixty-one winners of the Cyber Security Professionals Awards were commended today for their outstanding performance.

The awards recognise security personnel who help prevent and detect technology crimes and cyber-attacks.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Secretary for Security TK Lai said Hong Kong climbed from 58th place in 2014 to 7th in 2016 in the regional threat ranking for Asia-Pacific, according to the Symantec 2016 Internet Security Threat Report.

Between 2002 and 2015 the annual number of local reports of technology crimes increased by 24 times.

Over the past six years the respective annual financial losses increased by 30 times to $1.8 billion in 2015.

Mr Lai said: “We will not leave the trend of cybercrime unchecked. The Police upgraded the Technology Crime Division to the Cyber Security & Technology Crime Bureau two years ago, with the mission to enhance the Police’s capability in combatting technology crimes and handling cyber security incidents.”

He said the Cyber Security Professional Awards will become a signature event in the cyber security field.

Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo said Hong Kong must ensure its cyber security measures keep pace with the changing nature of cyber threats.

It is crucial for all stakeholders to work together in building strong networks of collaboration, to pool and leverage each other’s resources, develop expertise and create workable and effective security solutions, he said.

Click here for more information.