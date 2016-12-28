Arbitration law amendments proposed

The Government will introduce legislative amendments to clarify third party funding of arbitration and mediation is not prohibited by the common law doctrines of maintenance and champerty, the Department of Justice said today.

The proposed amendments to the Arbitration Ordinance and the Mediation Ordinance will also set out the standards and practices third party funders should comply with, including financial and ethical standards.

The department said the proposed amendments were formulated on the basis of the recommendations made in a Law Reform Commission report published in October and a steering committee's views.

Third party funding of arbitration and other dispute resolution proceedings has become increasingly common over the last decade in Australia, England and Wales, various European jurisdictions and the US.

Parties who have financial means may also seek third party funding for contentious proceedings as a financial or risk management tool.

The courts in Hong Kong do not object, in principle, to third party funding of arbitration and related proceedings. But it is unclear whether the common law doctrines of maintenance and champerty also apply.

The department believes the amendments will attract more arbitrations, further enhancing Hong Kong’s competitiveness as a leading international dispute resolution services centre in the region.

The amendment bill will be gazetted on Friday and introduced into the Legislative Council on January 11.