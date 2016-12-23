Press here to Skip to the main content
Drink-driving reminder issued

December 23, 2016

Police held a citywide promotion campaign tonight against drink and drug driving.

 

Officers distributed leaflets in various parts of Hong Kong, including Lan Kwai Fong, to remind road users to drink responsibly and drive safely during the holiday period.

 

Chief Superintendent Traffic Branch Headquarters Matthew Lindsay said: "What we are trying to do is improve road safety in Hong Kong, and in particular try to raise awareness about anti-drink and anti-drugs, especially people who drive at this time of the year as it's approaching festive season.

 

"If you drink, don't drive."



