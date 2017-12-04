Property sales up 7.6%

The Land Registry recorded 7,601 sale and purchase agreements for all building units in November, up 7.6% on October but down 11.8% compared to a year ago.

The total consideration for sale and purchase agreements in November was $66.7 billion, up 24.3% on October but down 6.4% year-on-year.

Among the sale and purchase agreements, 5,694 were for residential units, a 7.7% increase on the previous month but 15.5% less year-on-year.

The total consideration for residential units was $53.8 billion, up 28.5% compared with October but down 12.7% year-on-year.

The public made 481,694 land register searches during the month.