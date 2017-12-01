Frank Chan to visit the Mainland

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan will visit Shanghai and Beijing from December 4 to 8.

He will lead a delegation to promote Hong Kong as an international maritime centre.

The delegation will comprise Maritime & Port Board members and maritime industry representatives.

In Shanghai Mr Chan will attend the biennial Marintec China event and open the China Hong Kong Pavilion.

He will also meet maritime authorities and organisations, including Shanghai's Municipal Transportation Commission, Maritime University and Shipping Exchange, to explore opportunities for co-operation.

Mr Chan will also dine with representatives from the China Shipowners' Association, the Shanghai Shipowners' Association and other organisations to introduce Hong Kong's maritime industry and high value-added maritime services.

In Beijing Mr Chan will meet representatives from the Ministry of Transport, the China Maritime Arbitration Commission and other organisations to understand national maritime policies and the development of maritime services such as ship finance and arbitration.

They will also discuss Hong Kong's super-connector role for the nation, and how the city's maritime industry can collaborate with the Mainland's shipping sector to attain mutual benefits under the Belt & Road Initiative and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area development.

Under Secretary for Transport & Housing Raymond So will be Acting Secretary during Mr Chan's absence.