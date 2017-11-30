Experts study tunnel survey

The Government today briefed the Transport Advisory Committee on the preliminary findings of the study on the rationalisation of traffic distribution among the three road harbour crossings and the three land tunnels between Kowloon and Sha Tin and the proposed next steps for the review.

The harbour crossings are the Cross-Harbour Tunnel, the Eastern Harbour Crossing and the Western Harbour Crossing.

The land tunnels are the Lion Rock Tunnel, the Tate's Cairn Tunnel, and the Eagle's Nest & Sha Tin Heights Tunnel.

Committee members were told the Transport Department launched a study to formulate various proposals to influence the choice of motorists by raising and lowering the tolls of different tunnels to rationalise traffic distribution.

Members noted the Government's proposed framework for toll adjustment options.

Committee Chairman Larry Kwok said the preliminary findings of the study show toll adjustment suggestions raised by the public in the past were not in the overall interest of the community.

Members agreed the Government should explore and develop with stakeholders specific toll adjustment options under the proposed framework which can meet public aspirations and achieve traffic rationalisation among the six tunnels.

The Government will formulate toll adjustment options and assess the impact of the proposals on tunnel traffic and the community.

It will further consult the committee and legislators on toll adjustment proposals next year.