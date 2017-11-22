Air management meeting held

Director-General of Civil Aviation Simon Li attended a meeting in Chengdu today to discuss measures to enhance the management of Pearl River Delta airspace and minimise flight delays.

Director-General of the Air Traffic Management Bureau of the Civil Aviation Administration of China Che Jinjun and President of the Civil Aviation Authority of Macau Chan Weng-hong also attended the meeting.

The three sides committed to a common goal of improving on-time performance of flights flying to and over the Mainland from Hong Kong and Macau.

They agreed to expedite the modelling and simulation of the airspace and air traffic in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area to provide detailed analysis for planning and formulating air traffic management procedures.

The three parties also decided to continue following the air traffic flow management mechanism outlined in a memorandum of co-operation signed in July to enhance operational efficiency of flights and reduce delays.