Relocating terminals a long-term option

The Task Force on Land Supply says relocating the Kwai Tsing Container Terminals is a land supply option in the longer term.

The task force discussed at its fourth meeting today the relocation of and topside development over Kwai Tsing Container Terminals, and developing existing land through ongoing initiatives.

Chairman Stanley Wong said in considering any proposal to increase land supply by changing the land use of the terminals there is a need to cautiously assess its impact on the terminals' operation and the city's economy.

Noting the terminals and the nearby port back-up facilities currently cover 380 hectares, Mr Wong said a replacement site must be surrounded by deep waters and reclamation may have to be involved.

The provision of supporting infrastructure for the new terminals and the technical feasibility and cost-effectiveness of the relocation plan also need to be considered.

The Government has not yet conducted policy and technical studies on the proposal which would involve the construction of large-scale infrastructure.

As there should be seamless transition between the new and the old container terminals, task force members felt relocating the terminals can be regarded as a land supply option in the longer term.

On the topside development over the terminals, the task force noted in order not to affect the terminals' operation during the residential development and after population intake, the proposal is expected to involve highly complex technical issues and cost-effectiveness consideration.

"There is also a need to examine the compatibility of residential development with the container terminals, as well as the impacts on traffic, environment and landscape," Mr Wong said.

On developing existing land, task force Vice-Chairman Greg Wong said the rezoning of sites identified in land use studies and increasing development density in the short to medium term are the more immediate solutions to alleviating land shortage.

Click here for the discussion papers.