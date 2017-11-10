Frank Chan visits Islands District

Island time: Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan (left) greets the public upon arrival at Cheung Chau Ferry Pier.

Island time: Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan (left) greets the public upon arrival at Cheung Chau Ferry Pier.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan met Islands District Council members and visited Cheung Chau today.

Mr Chan first had a meeting with the council members to discuss transport and housing issues.

He then toured Cheung Chau to learn about the transport and housing situation on the island.

Mr Chan also inspected bicycle parking around San Hing Praya Street and Praya Street.

In Cheung Kwai Estate, he was briefed on a proposal to build hillside elevator links.

Before departing the island, Mr Chan took the opportunity to learn about the facilities at Cheung Chau Ferry Pier.