Flight cancellation report accepted

The Civil Aviation Department has accepted the report by Hong Kong Express regarding its sudden announcement in late September to cancel multiple flights during the Golden Week peak travel season in early October.

The Air Transport Licensing Authority, noting the department's acceptance of the report that includes an action plan to address the issues revealed by the incident, has decided to renew the airline's licence for five years.

The department said the incident stemmed from the successive resignations of the company's safety and emergency and procedures trainers within a short period, and new trainers did not yet have department approvals.

The flight cancellation incident did not involve any elements that would undermine aviation safety, it added.

The report revealed lapses in the company's management and corporate governance, including its poor human resources planning and management, a lack of effective internal communications, underestimation of the impact of the incident and insufficient sensitivity to public concern.

Noting Hong Kong Express has regained its ability to provide steady flight services, the department said it must suspend the increase of new destinations, additional flights and new aircraft for new services for the time being.

The company should also undergo comprehensive and in-depth reform on a continual basis, including a review of its corporate governance structure, enhancing human resources management and strengthening its external communications.

The company will not add new services during a "consolidation period" between November 1, 2017, and April 30, 2018, and has defined key performance indicators to be achieved within that period.

The department said it accepts the report, having considered its findings and the company's proposed rectifying measures, as well as the fact the airline's flight schedule has been steady in recent weeks.

The department added it will closely monitor the airline's operation, especially its performance in the coming peak seasons like Christmas and New Year.