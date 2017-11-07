CAD wins safety award

The Civil Aviation Department has been given the Global Safety Achievement Award by the Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation for its contribution to improving aviation safety over the last year.

Director-General of Civil Aviation Simon Li attended the prize presentation ceremony in Sydney today.

The organisation's Safety Standing Committee Chairman David Harrison noted the department's new Air Traffic Management System contained several new safety features to help improve safety and increase efficiency in the Hong Kong Flight Information Region.

He said there has been a notable increase in the air traffic volume handled and an upgrade in the reliability of the department's air traffic management services.

The department has set new safety standards in air traffic management, he added.

Mr Li said: "I am glad that Hong Kong can be the laureate of this international award. It is in recognition of the safe and efficient air traffic management services provided by the Civil Aviation Department. In addition, the professionalism and dedication of the Civil Aviation Department staff as well as the safety and effectiveness of the new Air Traffic Management System have been fully affirmed.

"Air traffic has grown by leaps and bounds both in Hong Kong and the region in recent years. In light of the foreseeable growth in air traffic in the coming years and in preparation of the commissioning of the three-runway system at Hong Kong International Airport, the Civil Aviation Department will continue to upgrade system functionalities and increase manpower to safeguard aviation safety and strengthen Hong Kong's position as an international aviation hub."