Quality water scheme launched

The Water Supplies Department today launched the Quality Water Supply Scheme for Buildings - Fresh Water (Management System).

The scheme will encourage building owners and property management agents to devise and implement water safety plans for buildings to ensure the quality of drinking water at their properties.

The department invited experts to help develop risk-management based guidelines and templates for the Water Safety Plan for Buildings in accordance with World Health Organization recommendations.

The guidelines and templates encompass the identification of potential contamination risks in internal plumbing systems and the formulation of control measures to safeguard drinking water quality.

The department will award certificates to buildings which meet the scheme's requirements and terms.

