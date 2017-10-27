Press here to Skip to the main content
97,000 flat supply forecasted

October 27, 2017

The Transport & Housing Bureau has announced the projected private flat supply for the next three to four years is 97,000 units.

 

Publishing its quarterly figures today, the bureau said as of the end of September, there were 9,000 unsold units in completed projects.

 

There were 57,000 units under construction, excluding those pre-sold by developers.

 

There were 31,000 units from disposed sites where construction can start any time.

 

The number of flats under construction in the third quarter of 2017 was 800, while the number of units completed was 4,100.

 

Click here for the figures.



