Transport fare subsidy scheme welcomed

The Transport Advisory Committee has welcomed the Government’s proposed Public Transport Fare Subsidy Scheme.

The committee was briefed today on the initiative.

Committee Chairman Larry Kwok said: “The scheme can improve people's livelihood by relieving the fare burden of commuters who travel frequently by public transport in Hong Kong. Members note that the scheme is simple and convenient and commuters do not have to apply for the scheme.”

More than two million people are expected to benefit from the subsidy, he added.

Mr Kwok said the Government notes some sectors of the public want red minibuses and shuttle buses to be included in the scheme, and it will consider such views when finalising details.