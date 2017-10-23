29 building plans approved

The Buildings Department approved 29 building plans in August - five on Hong Kong Island, seven in Kowloon and 17 in the New Territories.

Fourteen were for apartment and apartment-commercial developments, five for commercial development, four for factory and industrial developments, and six for community services development.

Consent was given for work to start on 10 building projects that will provide 104,442 sq m of gross floor area for domestic use, involving 1,064 units, and 116,095 sq m of gross floor area for non-domestic use.

The department received notification of the start of work for 10 building projects.

It also issued 19 occupation permits - eight on Hong Kong Island, five in Kowloon and six in the New Territories.

The buildings certified for occupation have 68,409 sq m of gross floor area for domestic use, involving 1,183 units, and 97,561 sq m for non-domestic use.

The declared cost of new buildings completed in August totalled $5.4 billion.