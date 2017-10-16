14 land transactions in Q3

The Lands Department registered eight lease modifications and six land exchanges in the Land Registry during the quarter ending September, of which two were technical changes involving nil premium.

Six transactions were on Hong Kong Island, two in Kowloon and six in the New Territories, excluding Small House cases.

Another two lots were granted by private treaty during the period.

One was granted to the Kowloon-Canton Railway Corporation for commercial and residential development at West Rail Kam Sheung Road Station, Phase 1.

The other was granted to the Urban Renewal Authority for residential development in Tai Kok Tsui.

The transactions realised a total land premium of $6.77 billion.