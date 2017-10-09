15 pre-sale consents issued

The Lands Department issued 12 pre-sale consents for residential developments and three pre-sale consents for commercial developments in the third quarter of this year.

The residential developments involve 4,770 units.

Five developments in Kwai Chung, Sham Shui Po, Shau Kei Wan, Tuen Mun and Sha Tin with 516 units are expected to be completed next year.

Five developments in Tsuen Wan, Tuen Mun, Kai Tak, Sheung Wan and Ho Man Tin, as well as two phases of a development in Tseung Kwan O, comprising a total of 4,254 units, are expected to be completed in 2019.

As at the end of last month, 22 applications for pre-sale consent for residential developments with a total of 10,093 units and eight applications for pre-sale consent for commercial developments were being processed.