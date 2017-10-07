Press here to Skip to the main content
NGOs can apply for HA venues

October 07, 2017
Non-government organisations can apply to hold community activities at venues in the Housing Authority's shopping centres for charity, civic, educational and cultural programmes.

 

An activity was recently held at Mei Tin Shopping Centre, Tai Wai, benefitting 1,200 elderly people.
 

The authority normally makes use of promotional venues at its shopping centres to enhance the business environment, attract shoppers and generate revenue. However, when the promotional venues are not leased, the authority can consider letting them free of charge to NGOs and government departments for community building.
 

Sixty-five community functions were held in the authority's shopping centres in 2016-17, encompassing health and environment events, charity functions and other festivities.

 

