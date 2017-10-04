Property sales up 23%

The Land Registry recorded 7,540 sale and purchase agreements for all building units in September, up 23% on August but down 20.7% compared to a year ago.

The total consideration for sale and purchase agreements in September was $56.6 billion, up 29.1% on August but down 12.9% year-on-year.

Of the sale and purchase agreements, 5,629 were for residential units, up 40.2% on the previous month but down 28.1% year-on-year.

The total consideration for residential units was $45.3 billion, up 34.5% compared with August but down 19.1% year-on-year.

The public made 433,429 land register searches during the month.