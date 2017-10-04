Balcony collapse report released

The Buildings Department today released its investigation report on the collapse of a balcony of an old tenement building in Hung Hom in June.

The investigation found the balcony's original structural design was generally in order, but the shear strength of one of its cantilevered beams had been reduced due to declined concrete strength, corrosion of steel reinforcement bars and prolonged lack of maintenance.

Coupled with the additional loads of the raised floor finishes, rendering on the parapet and the installation of aluminium windows, the collapse was finally triggered by the shear failure of the cantilevered beam.

The department has issued a statutory investigation order and mandatory building inspection notices to the building's owners who have appointed an authorised person to do detailed investigation work.

The department said it will monitor the work's progress.

It added it will consider prosecution if there is evidence showing breaches of the Buildings Ordinance.

Click here for the report.