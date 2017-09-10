Permanent Ferris wheel possible

Having a Ferris wheel in Central is a short-term measure but there is room for the community to discuss whether to have a permanent one.

Secretary for Development Michael Wong made the statement today, saying the original plan for the Central waterfront included a promenade of about 20 hectares.

He said this area is not yet fully available because some of it is still occupied by work sites, so the Ferris wheel has been put there as a short-term measure.

However, he said the community can discuss whether to keep the Ferris wheel.

"Having listened to the views of the public, if the Harbourfront Commission takes the view, and if the Government also agrees, that in the longer term there should be a Ferris wheel then we have to ask the question, whether it is exactly the same Ferris wheel that we want for the future of Hong Kong?

"So it is something that we need to consider, and we do have time to consider because the current lease will run for three years. So we do have before 2020 to consider the issues concerned."