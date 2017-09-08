Frank Chan to visit London

Secretary for Transport & Housing and Maritime & Port Board Chairman Frank Chan will visit London on September 12 and 13 to promote Hong Kong as an international maritime hub.

He will sign an agreement with Maritime London Chairman Jeffrey Mountevans to foster collaboration between the two cities in maritime industry promotion.

Mr Chan will also meet UK Department for Transport Minister of State John Hayes to discuss the development of the global maritime industry.

At a seminar organised by Maritime London, Mr Chan will outline the opportunities brought about by the Belt & Road Initiative and Hong Kong's role as a super-connector.