Land options to be discussed

The Task Force on Land Supply will discuss the pros and cons of land demand options before consulting the public on the proposals.

Chairman of the Task Force on Land Supply Stanley Wong made the statement to the media today after holding the body's first meeting.

He said the task force will discuss the different land supply options and compile the data internally in the coming months.

"We are going to make sure that through our detailed evaluations, the pros and cons of every single option will be evaluated within our task force. These pros and cons will then be tabled."

Mr Wong estimated the public consultation will launch in the first or second quarter of next year, and the task force will submit a report outlying the recommendations to the Government in the third or fourth quarter.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam, who also attended the meeting, said: "The task force, appointed by me and led by professionals, will propose enhancement measures and new ideas on making optimal use of and developing land, and facilitate the community to discuss the pros and cons, priorities and trade-offs of the options, with a view to making a comprehensive recommendation for the Government to formulate the overall strategy on land supply."