Property sales up 12.3%

The Land Registry recorded 6,130 sale and purchase agreements for all building units in August, up 12.3% on July but down 17.5% compared to a year ago.

The total consideration for sale and purchase agreements in July was $43.9 billion, down 4.2% on July and 23.5% year-on-year.

Among the sale and purchase agreements, 4,014 were for residential units, up 14.2% on the previous month but down 31% year-on-year.

The total consideration for residential units was $33.7 billion, up 1.3% compared with July but down 17.2% year-on-year.

The public made 437,482 land register searches during the month.