New wheel operator more competitive

The new operator for the Ferris wheel on the Central Harbourfront has been selected for its competitive ticket pricing and better technical submissions than the other tenderer.

Issuing a statement today in response to media enquiries, the Development Bureau said it conducted an open tender exercise for the observation wheel site's short-term tenancy in 2016.

Before selecting the Entertainment Corporation as the new operator, the Government has assessed various factors including the tenderers' experience, overall design for the Central Harbourfront site, ticket pricing and community participation programmes.

“The new operator has fared better than the other tenderer in terms of its technical submission. In particular, its ticket pricing has a clear competitive edge,” the statement said.

The bureau said the new operator has agreed to build an observation wheel with a diameter of 55 metres, but the tenancy agreement also allows for the use of the existing wheel.

The old and new operators are in discussion on the purchase of the wheel and other facilities within the site.

Since the Government is not involved in the commercial discussion between them, it will not comment on the commercial operation and financial arrangement involved in the discussion, the bureau added.

The Government has received from the new operator a deposit amounting to six months of rent.

The old operator must complete all the demolition and reinstatement works on the site by October 31.

The new three-year tenancy will start once the site is handed over to the new operator.

The bureau said the wheel's reopening date will depend on when the new operator can attain all the permits and licences.