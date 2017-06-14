HK reinforces port hub status

The Government has implemented a number of measures to consolidate Hong Kong’s status as a transhipment hub to better connect the Mainland with the rest of the world.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Prof Anthony Cheung made the statement to legislators today, saying Hong Kong, as a major hub port in southern China, will play an important role in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area development.

Prof Cheung said the measures to boost Hong Kong's maritime services industry include the deepening of the Kwai Tsing Container Basin from 15 to 17 metres to enable ultra-large container vessels to use the terminals at all tides, the provision of more port back-up sites to expand the terminal back-up yard and the offering of additional barge berths to enhance cargo handling efficiency.

Other measures include the provision of additional land for the development of modern logistics, with the Government having set aside 6.9 hectares of land for logistics since 2010.

Prof Cheung added, after the construction of Hong Kong International Airport's third runway is completed it will be able to handle nine million tonnes of cargo annually, double its current cargo handling capacity.

"We hope that, riding on Hong Kong's high value-added trade and professional services, world-class infrastructure and manpower development, as well as the global connectivity of an international metropolis, Hong Kong will play an important leading role in the Bay Area development."