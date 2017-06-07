Press here to Skip to the main content
Anthony Cheung to visit Israel

June 07, 2017

Secretary for Transport & Housing Prof Anthony Cheung will visit Israel from June 8 to 10.

 

Prof Cheung will sign an air services agreement with Israeli Transport Minister Israel Katz.

 

He will speak at a seminar on the Belt & Road Initiative in Tel Aviv organised by Cathay Pacific and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council.

 

He will also officiate at a Cathay Pacific ceremony to celebrate the launch of direct flights between Hong Kong and Tel Aviv.

 

On June 9 Prof Cheung will go to Jerusalem to visit a transport technology company and learn more about the city’s development.

 

Under Secretary for Transport & Housing Yau Shing-mu will be Acting Secretary during Prof Cheung’s absence.



