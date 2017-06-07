Anthony Cheung to visit Israel

Secretary for Transport & Housing Prof Anthony Cheung will visit Israel from June 8 to 10.

Prof Cheung will sign an air services agreement with Israeli Transport Minister Israel Katz.

He will speak at a seminar on the Belt & Road Initiative in Tel Aviv organised by Cathay Pacific and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council.

He will also officiate at a Cathay Pacific ceremony to celebrate the launch of direct flights between Hong Kong and Tel Aviv.

On June 9 Prof Cheung will go to Jerusalem to visit a transport technology company and learn more about the city’s development.

Under Secretary for Transport & Housing Yau Shing-mu will be Acting Secretary during Prof Cheung’s absence.