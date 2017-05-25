Transport complaints drop 11.4%

The Transport Complaints Unit received 5,874 complaints and suggestions in the first quarter of this year, down 11.4% on the previous quarter.

Most were related to public transport services (86%), followed by enforcement matters (10%) and traffic conditions (2%).

Cases on public transport services decreased by 11.4% to 5,064, while those on traffic conditions dropped from 179 to 115.

Road maintenance cases fell from 22 to 21, and complaints about illegal parking and other enforcement matters decreased from 669 to 635.

There were 30 pure suggestions.

The unit completed investigations into 6,258 cases during the period.

Government departments and public transport operators took on board 18 suggestions to enhance public transport services and improve traffic conditions.