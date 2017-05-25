TAC briefed on parking policy

The Transport Advisory Committee was briefed today on the Government's parking space policy and its takeover arrangements for the Tate's Cairn Tunnel.

Committee Chairman Larry Kwok said committee members agreed with the Government there is a shortage of parking spaces for commercial vehicles, and the ratio of parking spaces to these vehicles has been decreasing.

"Members agreed a three-pronged approach should be adopted to alleviate the shortage of parking spaces, including controlling private car fleet growth, increasing the number of parking spaces as appropriate and encouraging private car drivers to change their travel pattern."

On the takeover arrangements for the Tate's Cairn Tunnel after its build-operate-transfer franchise expires in July, Mr Kwok said the handover will not affect toll levels.

"The prevailing toll levels as well as road traffic regulations in terms of traffic signs and restrictions will not be affected. In other words, from a tunnel user's point of view, there will be no major difference before and after the Government’s takeover of Tate's Cairn Tunnel," he said.