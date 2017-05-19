Air agreement signed

Director-General of Civil Aviation Simon Li has signed a statement supporting the sustained development of air navigation services and airspace in the Pearl River Delta.

He signed it in Shenzhen today with Director General of the Air Traffic Management Bureau of the Civil Aviation Administration of China Che Jinjun.

It states both sides will help in the expansion plans for the five major airports in the region in accordance with the National 13th Five-Year Plan's goal to construct a world-class airport cluster in the delta region.

They will also work to enable the Three-runway System at Hong Kong International Airport to achieve a capacity of 102 air-traffic movements per hour.

Mr Li said by seizing the opportunities of the development plan for a city cluster in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area both sides will define the respective functions and positioning of each airport in the region to enhance the regional transport competitiveness and consolidate a more competitive edge in the aviation field.

He said the signing of the communique will foster co-operation further, adding the Civil Aviation Department will work towards the implementation of the Pearl River Delta Region Air Traffic Management Planning & Implementation Plan in co-operation with the Mainland and Macau.