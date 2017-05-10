Escalator report ready soon

The investigation report on the escalator incident at Langham Place will be completed by the end of this month.

Secretary for Development Eric Ma told legislators today the Electrical & Mechanical Services Department is very concerned about the incident and has been investigating it.

He said the inquiry will ascertain whether the incident was related to maintenance, adding the department will take prosecution action if there is evidence the contractor breached the law.

Since the incident, the department has made registered escalator contractors conduct special inspections on all 64 escalators in Hong Kong with a vertical rise of 15 metres or above, and no anomaly has been found.

The manufacturer of the escalator involved in the incident, OTIS, was also ordered to inspect all its escalators in the city.

One escalator’s drive chain was found to be elongated and slightly exceeding the manufacturer's recommended replacement criterion, and has been replaced.