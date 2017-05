Air milestone: Secretary for Transport & Housing Prof Anthony Cheung (right) and Spanish Minister of Public Works & Transport Inigo de la Serna sign the air services agreement.

Air milestone: Secretary for Transport & Housing Prof Anthony Cheung (right) and Spanish Minister of Public Works & Transport Inigo de la Serna sign the air services agreement.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Prof Anthony Cheung signed an air services agreement with Spain in Madrid yesterday.

The agreement provides a legal framework for establishing air links between Hong Kong and Spain which will promote economic development and cultural exchanges between the two places.

Prof Cheung said it is the 67th agreement signed by Hong Kong with overseas aviation partners.

He said he looks forward to further strengthening co-operation with Spain.