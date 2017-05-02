Wang Chau land notices posted

The Lands Department today posted notices for the resumption of land to start development at Wang Chau, Yuen Long.

Seventy-nine private lots, with an area of 3.5 hectares, will be resumed under the Lands Resumption Ordinance and the Roads (Works, Use & Compensation) Ordinance.

The lots will revert to the Government in three months.

The development comprises public housing, a school and an integrated social welfare building as well as infrastructure works.

The Government has liaised with the land owners and occupiers to explain the clearance compensation and rehousing arrangements and to assess their eligibility.

The owners will be offered ex-gratia compensation.

Affected households will be offered accommodation in public rental housing or interim housing and ex-gratia allowances.