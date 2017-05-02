Link road to be connected soon

Problems at the Scenic Hill Tunnel section of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Hong Kong Link Road project have been overcome.

The Highways Department made the announcement today, saying the last part of the works to complete the connection of the whole road is being implemented.



The department adopted the box jacking method to form this section of tunnel to avoid affecting the normal operation of the Airport Express Line. But mechanical failure of some parts of the jacking system was encountered.

The required mechanical parts arrived from overseas yesterday.

Upon replacement of the damaged parts, the contractor will resume the last part of the jacking operation, which will be completed this month.

Together with the breakthrough of the Hong Kong bound tunnel last December, the complete connection of the whole Hong Kong Link Road will then be achieved.

The department reiterated that the local bridge projects can be completed by year's-end.