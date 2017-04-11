Star Ferry fare rise endorsed

The Chief Executive in Council today endorsed the Star Ferry's application for fare increases for its Central-Tsim Sha Tsui and Wan Chai-Tsim Sha Tsui routes.

The new fares will take effect on July 15, with an average increase of 8.9%.

Weekday fares for adults will rise by 20 cents to $2.70 for both routes, while those for Saturday, Sunday and public holidays will rise by 30 cents to $3.70.

The Transport & Housing Bureau said the ferry company has a case for fare increases, noting it suffered a loss in 2016, and its weekday and holiday fares have not been increased in seven and five years.

All factors have been considered in the decision, including the financial position of the operator, its past performance and public acceptability of the proposed fares, the bureau added.

