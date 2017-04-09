CAD rejects media report

The Civil Aviation Department issued a statement that facts in an Apple Daily online news report today about the new Air Traffic Management System are untrue.

The report said the aircraft symbols of more than 100 flights turned into small "X" signs at one point and flight directions were not known; the altitudes information of an extremely small proportion of flights went missing; and the information on the radar screens could not resume as normal about an hour after the glitch took place.

The department’s statement said none of the above occurred with the new system between 11:28am and 11:40am yesterday.

Although only the position and altitude were shown for eight flights during the incident, all flight targets were continuously displayed on radar screens, it said.

Air Traffic Control Officers were able to keep direct voice communications with pilots at all times and obtain all flight information through Automatic Dependent Surveillance–Broadcast technology, it added.

In terms of the photos published with the news report, the department confirmed that they did not show the radar screens of the new ATMS.

It expressed regret that the photos concerned may lead to misunderstanding and undermine public confidence in the new system.