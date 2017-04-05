More landslides possible this year

The Civil Engineering & Development Department today warned that extreme weather could bring more and larger landslides this year and the public should be prepared.

Briefing the media today, the department said climate change has brought devastating rainstorms and typhoons to parts of the world in recent years, and Hong Kong is also expected to be increasingly affected by extreme weather.

There were 226 reported landslides in Hong Kong last year, more than the 161 cases in 2015 but lower than the annual average of 300 over the past 25 years.

There were no landslide-related casualties last year.

The department reminded pedestrians to stay away from slopes when the Landslip Warning is in force, and motorists should avoid driving in hilly areas.

Residents threatened by distressed slopes should be vigilant, stay in rooms on higher floors or furthest away from slopes, and not be between slopes and rigid structures.

Slope owners should complete all routine inspections and necessary slope maintenance and repair works, including clearance of drainage channels, before the onset of the wet season.

The Government will keep the landslide risk as low as possible by upgrading 150 Government man-made slopes, conducting safety-screening studies for 100 private man-made slopes, as well as implementing studies and risk mitigation works for 30 natural hillside catchments this year.

In view of the 40th Anniversary of the Hong Kong Slope Safety System, the department will organise various public education and publicity events to promote slope safety.

Click here for details.