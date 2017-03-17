Delay in link project being tackled

The scheduled completion date for the Tuen Mun - Chek Lap Kok Link's Northern Connection has to be delayed to 2020 due to technical difficulties, the Highways Department announced today.

Originally scheduled to be finished by 2019, the construction of the Northern Connection involves the most difficult and complex works in the whole project.

The southern landfall of the Northern Connection Subsea Tunnel will be constructed at the eastern portion of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Hong Kong Boundary Crossing Facilities artificial island.

Based on on-site works observation, the subsea tunnel section alignment below the seawall of the artificial island needs to be lowered by about 10 metres to avoid passing through its stone columns, and ensure the safe operation of the tunnel boring machines.

As a result of the alignment change, the contractor has to amend the design and construction proposals for the 700-metre-long tunnel section on the artificial island.

Based on a preliminary assessment, if the contractor can complete the design amendment on time and catch up with the work progress expeditiously, the department and the consultants believe the tunnel project will be completed at the end of 2019 at the earliest, and all construction works for the Tuen Mun – Chek Lap Kok Link’s Northern Connection will be finished in 2020.

On the link’s Southern Connection, the department also highlighted some technical difficulties, including the need for the construction works to be done in compliance with the Hong Kong International Airport's height restrictions due to their close proximity to each other.

But the department said the technical difficulties have been resolved and the Southern Connection will be completed in the first half of 2019 at the earliest.