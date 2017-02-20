Development chief visits Beijing

Green power: Secretary for Development Eric Ma visits the Institute of Building Environment & Energy in Beijing.

Secretary for Development Eric Ma today started his Beijing visit by meeting officials from the Ministry of Housing & Urban-Rural Development and the China Academy of Building Research.

Mr Ma called on the Vice-Minister of the Ministry of Housing & Urban-Rural Development Yi Jun to discuss the Mainland & Hong Kong Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement, and the Belt & Road Initiative.

They also discussed the preparations for the World Sustainable Built Environment Conference 2017 Hong Kong and the 2018 Mainland & Hong Kong Construction Industry Forum.

Mr Ma then met the China Academy of Building Research Deputy President Wang Qingqin to discuss building information modelling technology, energy saving and environment enhancement measures, and professional construction technology.

He also visited energy-saving buildings and the academy China Building Material Test & Certification Centre.