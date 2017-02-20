Seawall collapse claims rejected

Director of Highways Daniel Chung has refuted media speculation that a seawall, part of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge's Hong Kong section, has collapsed.

He told the media today part of the seawall has extended, which is a natural phenomenon.

“The reason why it moved, when we constructed the seawall we filled up the back of the seawall for the reclamation, and it would exert some force onto the seawall, so the natural force will result in a natural extension of the seawall. It does not involve any collapse of the seawall, it is a natural phenomenon.”

He said the contractor has conducted remedial measures and will bear the cost incurred.

"It is the responsibility of the contractor to design and construct the seawall and the reclamation, so it does not involve any extra cost from the Government."

He said the issue will not affect the bridge's schedule.