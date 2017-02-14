Subsidised flats to be sold

A new batch of Home Ownership Scheme Flats will open for application at the end of next month, with the ratio for quota allocation between Green Form and White Form applicants adjusted to 50:50.

The Housing Authority’s Subsidised Housing Committee today approved the 2017 sales arrangements for Home Ownership Scheme flats.

There are 2,057 new flats in this batch, comprising 1,358 flats in Choi Hing Court in Kwun Tong (with a saleable area of 34.2 to 43.5 square metres), 170 flats in Ngan Wai Court and 529 flats in Ngan Ho Court, both in Mui Wo (with a saleable area of 34.8 to 51.3 sq m, and 35.3 sq m to 50.4 sq m).

After a 30% discount from the assessed market values, the prices range from about $1.39 million to $3.85 million.

The income limit for family applicants will be $52,000 per month for less than 10 members and $52,440 for 10 members and more, and the asset limit will be $1.7 million.

The income limit for one-person applicants will be $26,000 and assets capped at $850,000.

Balloting is expected to be held in June while flat selection will start in August.

