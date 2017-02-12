Air-traffic glitch examined

The Civil Aviation Department is investigating the cause of a temporary problem that occurred with a sub-system incorporated into the new Air Traffic Management System.

At about 12.15pm today the Arrival Manager System could only show the arrival sequence of some flights.

The department said Air Traffic Control Officers immediately handled the landing sequence according to the default in-trail spacing without a problem.

Technical staff switched to the backup system at 12.35pm and services resumed normal.

It said aviation safety was not undermined.

The department and the contractor are examining the cause.