Anthony Cheung visits CAD

System smooth: Director-General of Civil Aviation Simon Li (left) briefs Secretary for Transport & Housing Prof Anthony Cheung (centre) on the operation of the new Air Traffic Management System.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Prof Anthony Cheung visited the Civil Aviation Department Headquarters today to inspect the new Air Traffic Management System.

Prof Cheung toured the new Air Traffic Control Centre and the ATC Tower.

The department handled more flight movements during the Lunar New Year holiday than last year.

It tackled more than 2,000 daily flights for 11 consecutive days in January, a record number.

It also handled 939 overflights on January 25, setting a single-day record.

Prof Cheung said air traffic operation remains safe and smooth in spite of the big surge in traffic flow, adding it is the best proof of the outstanding performance of the new system and air-traffic controllers.

He then met with representatives from the Hong Kong Chinese Civil Servants’ Association’s CAD Electronics Engineers' Branch, the Hong Kong Air Traffic Control Association, and the new air traffic system project team.

Director-General of Civil Aviation Simon Li said the expert panel on the new system’s operation will hold its third meeting later this month, with a preliminary report to be submitted in March or April.

Prof Cheung thanked department staff for their dedication in providing round-the-clock air-traffic services during the holiday period, saying their efforts have reinforced Hong Kong's status as an international aviation hub.