Housing Authority awarded green honour

The Housing Authority has received the highest honour in the Green Building Leadership category under the Green Building Awards 2016.

It is a brand new category of the awards to recognise pioneering organisations contributing to a sustainable built environment.

The authority's project Hung Fuk Estate Public Rental Housing Development at Hung Shui Kiu Area 13 also won the Grand Award in the New Buildings Category (Completed Projects - Residential Building).

It has implemented various groundbreaking design strategies and principles for public housing developments including carbon emission estimation and microclimate studies.

New projects are planned with a green ratio of at least 20%.

The authority has also incorporated sustainability features such as recycled materials, energy-saving measures and water-saving initiatives in the construction stage.

Co-organised by the Green Building Council and the Professional Green Building Council, the award has been held biennially since 2006.