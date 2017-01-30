Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

Housing Authority awarded green honour

January 30, 2017
Groundbreaking design

Groundbreaking design:  The Housing Authority has received the highest honour in the Green Building Leadership category under the Green Building Awards 2016.

The Housing Authority has received the highest honour in the Green Building Leadership category under the Green Building Awards 2016.

 

It is a brand new category of the awards to recognise pioneering organisations contributing to a sustainable built environment.

 

The authority's project Hung Fuk Estate Public Rental Housing Development at Hung Shui Kiu Area 13 also won the Grand Award in the New Buildings Category (Completed Projects - Residential Building).

 

It has implemented various groundbreaking design strategies and principles for public housing developments including carbon emission estimation and microclimate studies.

 

New projects are planned with a green ratio of at least 20%.

 

The authority has also incorporated sustainability features such as recycled materials, energy-saving measures and water-saving initiatives in the construction stage.

 

Co-organised by the Green Building Council and the Professional Green Building Council, the award has been held biennially since 2006.



Top
Hong Kong 2030+