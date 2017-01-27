New high in private flat supply

The projected private flat supply for the coming three to four years is 94,000, a record high since quarterly supply statistics were first released in September 2004.

Publishing its quarterly figures today, the Transport & Housing Bureau said as at the end of December, there are 6,000 unsold units of completed projects.

There are 64,000 units under construction, excluding those pre-sold by developers.

There are 24,000 units from disposed sites where construction may start any time.

The number of flats under construction in the fourth quarter was 6,400, more than double the 2,900 units in the previous quarter.

The number of units completed in the fourth quarter was 3,900.

The number of units completed in the whole of 2016 is 14,600.

