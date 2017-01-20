Tai Kok Tsui plot to be resumed

The Lands Department today announced the resumption of a site on Ash Street, Tai Kok Tsui, for the implementation of the Urban Renewal Authority’s fourth project under the Demand-led Redevelopment Project Pilot Scheme.

A total of 78 private property interests at the site will be resumed under the Lands Resumption Ordinance.

The site, with an area of 474 sq m, will be redeveloped as a residential development with retail and loading facilities on the lower floors.



Apart from statutory compensation, eligible domestic property owners will be offered an ex-gratia home purchase allowance or supplementary allowance.

Eligible domestic tenants will be offered rehousing or an ex-gratia allowance.

Eligible commercial property owners and tenants can choose an ex-gratia allowance in lieu of the right to claim statutory compensation for business losses.

Affected owners and tenants of both domestic and commercial properties can make statutory claims.