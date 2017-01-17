Road pricing report released

The Government has published a report on the engagement exercise for the electronic road pricing pilot scheme in Central and its adjacent areas.

A total of 515 submissions were received during the three-month exercise ending on March 18 last year.

During the period, the Transport & Housing Bureau and Transport Department participated in 20 events and meetings; while the Secretary and Under Secretary for Transport & Housing attended Legislative Council meetings to listen to the views of lawmakers.

Electronic road pricing is to reduce the number of vehicles entering and leaving the charging area during the charging period to improve traffic conditions.

Click here for the report.