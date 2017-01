An Ap Lei Chau site in the 2016-17 Land Sale Programme will be sold by public tender, the Lands Department announced today.

Ap Lei Chau Inland Lot No. 136 at Lee Nam Road is designated for non-industrial purposes.

The site area is 1,761 square metres, with minimum and maximum gross floor areas of 42,480 and 70,800 sq m.

The tender invitation for the lot will open on January 20 and close on February 17.