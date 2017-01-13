Press here to Skip to the main content
Site added to land sale plan

January 13, 2017

The Government has added an Ap Lei Chau residential site to the January-March land sale plan.

 

The site can provide more than 1,400 flats.

 

Together with the two sites announced last month, the Government will sell three residential sites by tender in the quarter, which can provide more than 2,400 flats.

 

Secretary for Development Paul Chan said the Government may sell additional sites, subject to market conditions and the progress of rezoning and other work.

 

The Lands Department will announce the detailed arrangements for the Ap Lei Chau site.

 

Click here for the updated land sale plan.



